PARSIQ Price Reaches $0.0914 on Top Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $15.83 million and $671,266.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.0914 or 0.00000476 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

