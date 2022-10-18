Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $326.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $261.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.78%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

