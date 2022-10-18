Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.06. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 22.18%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 61.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

