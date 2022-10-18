Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. OTR Global cut Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International Trading Up 5.8 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.41.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.