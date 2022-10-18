Palmer Knight Co Sells 216 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Palmer Knight Co trimmed its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises about 3.3% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,698. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMC. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

