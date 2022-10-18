Palmer Knight Co Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Palmer Knight Co reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for 5.7% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after buying an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 398.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after buying an additional 197,007 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 697.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,223,000 after buying an additional 163,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 50.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after buying an additional 162,308 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.55. The company had a trading volume of 38,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,424. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.63.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

