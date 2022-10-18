Palmer Knight Co Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Palmer Knight Co trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 4.3% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.07. 11,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,589. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

