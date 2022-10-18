OTAQ (LON:OTAQ) Stock Price Up 17.6%

OTAQ plc (LON:OTAQ – Get Rating) rose 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.95 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). Approximately 97,174 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 59,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).

OTAQ Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.55.

About OTAQ

(Get Rating)

OTAQ plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, provides, and supports marine technology products for aquaculture, and offshore oil and gas industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, Chile, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers acoustic systems to deter seals and sea lions in a range of underwater situations; underwater ethernet cameras; and underwater connectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OTAQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTAQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.