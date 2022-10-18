OmniaVerse Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,819.00 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $4,819.00 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 48.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

