OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded down 48.4% against the dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $409,061.00 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

