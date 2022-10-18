Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$49.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CSFB boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$38.49 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$34.95 and a 12-month high of C$47.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.06 billion and a PE ratio of 15.84.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$556.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 2.0200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

About Northland Power

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.