Northern Capital Management Inc. Sells 595 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northern Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,722,000 after purchasing an additional 45,034 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.70. The stock had a trading volume of 45,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,110. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

