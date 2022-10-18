NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Decreased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in NIKE by 21.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,512 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 35.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 8.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,959 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,330,425 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 47,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Insider Activity

NIKE Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $90.46. 299,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,337,129. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

