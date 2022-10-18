Needham & Company LLC Trims Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price to $50.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Braze in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.67.

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $29.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. Braze has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $32,301.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,181,450.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $32,301.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,181,450.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,897 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $502,242.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and sold 119,956 shares valued at $5,097,156. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

