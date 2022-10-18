Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 200,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.21. 43,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,620. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $254.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

(Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.