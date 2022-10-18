National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) vs. Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN) Financial Contrast

Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN – Get Rating) and National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Genesis Healthcare has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National HealthCare has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genesis Healthcare and National HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Healthcare N/A N/A N/A National HealthCare 2.79% 5.52% 3.62%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesis Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A National HealthCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Genesis Healthcare and National HealthCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genesis Healthcare and National HealthCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Healthcare $3.91 billion 0.00 -$58.96 million N/A N/A National HealthCare $1.07 billion 0.89 $138.59 million $2.00 30.81

National HealthCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genesis Healthcare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.1% of National HealthCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Genesis Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of National HealthCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National HealthCare beats Genesis Healthcare on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genesis Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy. In addition, the company offers other specialty medical services, such as physician, staffing, and other healthcare related services. As of December 31, 2020, it provided inpatient services through a network of approximately 341 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 24 states; and supplied rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to approximately 1,400 healthcare locations in 42 states, the District of Columbia and China. The company was formerly known as FC-GEN Operations Investment, LLC and changed its name to Genesis HealthCare, Inc. in February 2015. Genesis HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

About National HealthCare

(Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities. The company's medical specialty units comprise memory care units and sub-cute nursing units that provide specialized care and programs for persons with Alzheimer's or related disorders; and assisted living centers offer personal care services and assistance with general activities of daily living, such as dressing, bathing, meal preparation, and medication management. It also offers behavioral health services to both adults and geriatric patients with psychiatric, emotional, and addictive disorders. In addition, it provides health care programs that offer skilled services, such as infusion, wound care and physical, occupational, and speech therapies; hospice care services; operates pharmacies; offers management, accounting, financial, and insurance services; and leases its properties to third party operators. As of February 18, 2022, the company operated 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,473 beds, 24 assisted living facilities, five independent living facilities, one behavioral health hospital, 34 homecare agencies, and 28 hospice agencies. National HealthCare Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

