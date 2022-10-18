National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of National Bankshares stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $34.74. 2,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,154. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bankshares

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. National Bankshares had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 24.8% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 19.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the second quarter worth $779,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

(Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.