Morgan Stanley Trims Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Target Price to €27.00

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($34.69) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Zalando from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zalando from €42.00 ($42.86) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Zalando from €28.00 ($28.57) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zalando from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.94.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Performance

ZLNDY stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. Zalando has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.00, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.63.

About Zalando

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.