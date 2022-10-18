Moonriver Hits Market Cap of $58.87 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can now be bought for about $10.65 or 0.00055417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $58.87 million and $7.08 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,282.22 or 0.27286078 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,512,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,529,737 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

