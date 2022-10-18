Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $199.97 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00082961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00064371 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015617 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00025994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000327 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007245 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,039,316,191 coins and its circulating supply is 423,333,792 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

