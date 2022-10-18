Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,004,600 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the September 15th total of 733,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,116.2 days.

Moncler Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MONRF remained flat at $44.05 during trading hours on Monday. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50. Moncler has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $78.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MONRF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Moncler from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Moncler from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Moncler from €57.00 ($58.16) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Moncler in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moncler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

