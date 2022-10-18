Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,226,300 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the September 15th total of 1,462,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,452.6 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFF traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $23.82.

About Mitsui Fudosan

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

