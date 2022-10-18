MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 103,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 462,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ INKT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,782. The firm has a market cap of $66.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

