Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Short Interest Up 52.5% in September

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the September 15th total of 963,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$60.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 59.80.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Shares of MNMD stock traded down 0.02 on Monday, reaching 2.87. 896,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,907. The company has a market cap of $81.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.50. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of 2.75 and a 1 year high of 44.10.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.75 by 0.15. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 339.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.