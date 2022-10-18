Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives $1,338.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,338.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total value of $11,104,953.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $40,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total value of $11,104,953.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 5.0 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 309.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,209,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 88,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,173.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,223.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1,240.62. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.01 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

