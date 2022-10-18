Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Short Interest Update

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 964,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.27. 331,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,771. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Articles

