Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Receives $88.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MBGAF shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €89.00 ($90.82) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBGAF opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $103.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

