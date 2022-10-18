Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.0% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $50,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after acquiring an additional 468,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,732,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,208,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $4.18 on Tuesday, hitting $299.22. 67,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,621. The stock has a market cap of $289.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.53 and a 200-day moving average of $334.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

