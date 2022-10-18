Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) vs. Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Head-To-Head Review

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) and Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Ryan Specialty has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marketing Alliance has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 5.30% 52.62% 5.91% Marketing Alliance 7.95% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryan Specialty and Marketing Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ryan Specialty and Marketing Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion 7.66 $65.87 million $0.21 201.67 Marketing Alliance $23.69 million 1.03 $2.62 million $0.24 12.50

Ryan Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than Marketing Alliance. Marketing Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryan Specialty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ryan Specialty and Marketing Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 1 2 2 0 2.20 Marketing Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus price target of $44.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.31%. Given Ryan Specialty’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty is more favorable than Marketing Alliance.

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats Marketing Alliance on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Marketing Alliance

(Get Rating)

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.