Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Maple Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.07. 38,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,747. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

