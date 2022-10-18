Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 106 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,160,908,000 after acquiring an additional 61,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,319,329,000 after acquiring an additional 149,496 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,308,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded up $3.67 on Tuesday, reaching $212.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.63. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.37.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

