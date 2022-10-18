Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $30.46 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 4.0% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $242,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 391,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 178.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 504,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,774,000 after acquiring an additional 323,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $7.35 on Tuesday, hitting $471.52. The stock had a trading volume of 67,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,506. The stock has a market cap of $208.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.14. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

