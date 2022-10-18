Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $12.59 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,096 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,701 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.7% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,450 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 717,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $115,642,000 after purchasing an additional 91,348 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 11,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,424,422 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on META. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $218.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.89. 718,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,540,156. The company has a market cap of $359.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $122.53 and a one year high of $353.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.21 and a 200 day moving average of $163.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

