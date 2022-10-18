Maple Capital Management Inc. Buys 399 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,199 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.4% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,303 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.13. 241,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,307. The stock has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $96.67 and a one year high of $142.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average of $109.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

