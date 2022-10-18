Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ LOAN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. 31,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,321. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $6.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.52.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)
