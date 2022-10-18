Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ LOAN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. 31,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,321. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $6.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blooom Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 101.6% during the second quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 74,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 37,579 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth $133,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 118.3% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

