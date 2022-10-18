Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Maisons du Monde from €21.00 ($21.43) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Maisons du Monde from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Shares of MDOUF stock remained flat at $9.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63. Maisons du Monde has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $9.12.
Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.
