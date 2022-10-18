LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Down 21.9% in September

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LVMUY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($857.14) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €850.00 ($867.35) to €862.00 ($879.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($857.14) to €845.00 ($862.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €715.00 ($729.59) to €720.00 ($734.69) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $768.57.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded up $4.09 on Monday, reaching $124.84. The stock had a trading volume of 168,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,107. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $112.04 and a 1 year high of $171.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.75.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.