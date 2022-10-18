LUXO (LUXO) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

LUXO (LUXO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $103.50 million and $10,880.00 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXO token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LUXO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,367.78 or 0.27817606 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010865 BTC.

About LUXO

LUXO’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUXO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem."

