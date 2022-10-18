LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 56,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

LMP Automotive Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Automotive

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of LMP Automotive worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.