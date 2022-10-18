LINK One Day Trading Volume Tops $296,984.00 (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. One LINK coin can now be bought for approximately $28.68 or 0.00147072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a market cap of $171.38 million and approximately $296,984.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

