Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €265.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) received a €265.00 ($270.41) price target from Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($357.14) price objective on Linde in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a €320.00 ($326.53) price objective on Linde in a report on Monday.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock traded up €1.05 ($1.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €287.35 ($293.21). 413,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €287.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €288.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $143.21 billion and a PE ratio of 40.76. Linde has a 1 year low of €244.00 ($248.98) and a 1 year high of €315.35 ($321.79).

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

