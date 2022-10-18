Lincoln National Corp Has $99.80 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $99,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,478,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,504,000 after buying an additional 76,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after acquiring an additional 99,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.26. The stock had a trading volume of 74,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,656. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

