Lincoln National Corp Buys 3,214 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IWM traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.04. 1,367,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,495,036. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

