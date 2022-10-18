Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.12.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LILM shares. Raymond James started coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lilium by 1,114.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,934 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Lilium by 96.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 1,531,711 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Lilium by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,827,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,434,000 after buying an additional 571,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lilium by 12,089,950.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 241,799 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

LILM stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. Lilium has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

