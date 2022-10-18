Lido DAO Trading Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00007576 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $46.84 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,345,133 tokens. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

