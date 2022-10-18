Liberty One Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 3.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.74.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.49. 24,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.