Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Short Interest Update

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,990,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the September 15th total of 23,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days. Currently, 20.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,449,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,295,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,298 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,148,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,047,000.

Shares of LESL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.90. 3,353,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LESL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

