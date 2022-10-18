Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Up 32.7% in September

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Leading Edge Materials Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LEMIF remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 11,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,776. Leading Edge Materials has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.

Get Leading Edge Materials alerts:

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.