Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.93. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $863,314. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 12.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

