KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in September

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 739,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 517,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

KWG Group Stock Performance

Shares of KWGPF stock remained flat at $0.18 on Monday. KWG Group has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

About KWG Group

KWG Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment and development and hotel operations business. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company was formerly known as KWG Property Holding Limited and changed its name to KWG Group Holdings Limited in August 2018.

